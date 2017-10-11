Accenture PLC (ACN) Insider Daniel T. London Sells 637 Shares of Stock

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) insider Daniel T. London sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.03, for a total transaction of $86,651.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) opened at 137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

Get Accenture PLC alerts:

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.49%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/accenture-plc-acn-insider-daniel-t-london-sells-637-shares-of-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,221,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS AG downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture PLC from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.84.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.