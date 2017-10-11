Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Get Abraxas Petroleum Corporation alerts:

AXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Abraxas Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Abraxas Petroleum Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price target on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.54.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) traded up 0.785% on Wednesday, reaching $1.925. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,781 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $315.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.750 and a beta of 1.46. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/abraxas-petroleum-corporation-axas-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation by 652.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 196,220 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation during the first quarter worth $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,464,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation by 74.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum Corporation

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 33.6% were classified as proved developed, 74% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), and 95% of which (on a PV-10 basis) were operated by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.