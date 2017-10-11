Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSE FAX) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 439,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

In other Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund news, major shareholder Voya Financial, Inc. acquired 24,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24,000,000.00 per share, with a total value of $576,000,000,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

