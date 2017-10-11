AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.70

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.70 and last traded at $91.81, with a volume of 2,115,208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.28 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.49.

The company has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.45 per share, with a total value of $281,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,834.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,187,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,074,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,969,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,042 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

