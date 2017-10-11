ABB Ltd. (ABBN) Given a CHF 23.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABBN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 23.83.

Shares of ABB (VTX ABBN) opened at 24.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of CHK 52.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57. ABB has a 1-year low of CHK 19.72 and a 1-year high of CHK 24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of CHK 23.58.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

