966,707 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 966,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,024,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.47% of Lincoln Electric Holdings at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Lincoln Electric Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other Lincoln Electric Holdings news, VP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $272,734.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 93.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $97.97.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.28 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

