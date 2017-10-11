82,192 Shares in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.35% of Kindred Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 152.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 226,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ KIN) opened at 8.10 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $225.48 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

