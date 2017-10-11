8,097 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Acquired by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 10.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 259,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 1,567.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 5.3% during the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded up 0.48% on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. 8,023,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $86.01 and a 1-year high of $184.53. The stock has a market cap of $471.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Vetr raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group Holding Limited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

