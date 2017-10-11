361 Capital LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 127,593.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,123,000 after buying an additional 7,737,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,390,000 after buying an additional 886,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,132,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 934,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,777,000 after buying an additional 167,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daruma Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 2,722,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ronald H. Spair sold 510,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $10,538,913.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Michels sold 22,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $527,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,601 shares of company stock worth $14,977,398 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 0.77% on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 48,711 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.55. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

