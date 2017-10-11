361 Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

361 Capital LLC increased its position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS AG lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCT Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, Director John C. Okeeffe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $101,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE DCT) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. 47,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.95. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $60.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 125.25%.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

