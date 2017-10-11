361 Capital LLC Grows Position in Pool Corporation (POOL)

361 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool Corporation were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pool Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Pool Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pool Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pool Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Pool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Johnson Rice raised Pool Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised Pool Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Pool Corporation (POOL) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,672 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $124.25.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $988.16 million during the quarter. Pool Corporation had a return on equity of 63.34% and a net margin of 6.15%. Pool Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

