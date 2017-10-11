2U, Inc. (TWOU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on 2U to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

2U (NASDAQ TWOU) traded up 2.34% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,173 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.12 billion. 2U has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $60.50.

In other news, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $7,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $751,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,550,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,567,000 after acquiring an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 2.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,830,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,344,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 16.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,595,000 after acquiring an additional 307,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,773,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 140,890 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

