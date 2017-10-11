TheStreet upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:PIH) opened at 7.6838 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of 48.0238 and a beta of 0.33. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/1347-property-insurance-holdings-inc-pih-upgraded-to-b-by-thestreet.html.

In related news, VP John S. Hill purchased 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $26,039.68. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,439.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dan E. Case purchased 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $26,551.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 179,562 shares of company stock worth $1,422,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the period. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings comprises about 2.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 16.38% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged providing property and casualty insurance. The Company offers homeowners’ insurance, manufactured home insurance and dwelling fire insurance. It writes both full peril property policies, as well as wind/hail only exposures and it distributes policies through independent insurance agents.

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.