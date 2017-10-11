10,600 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 60.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Mcdonnell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $76,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ FMBI) opened at 23.31 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.02 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

