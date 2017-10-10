Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $1,085,000 Stake in Federated Investors, Inc. (FII)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI held its position in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Federated Investors by 60.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Investors by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Federated Investors by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Federated Investors from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) opened at 30.69 on Tuesday. Federated Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $140,996.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,401,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

