Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $1,014,000 Stake in Brady Corporation (BRC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI held its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of Brady Corporation worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Brady Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brady Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) opened at 38.55 on Tuesday. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Brady Corporation had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Brady Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Brady Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brady Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,652,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on Brady Corporation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on Brady Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brady Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Brady Corporation Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

