ZPR Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. ZPR Investment Management owned about 0.20% of Dover Motorsports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 962,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 211,294 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover Motorsports Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ZPR Investment Management Takes $152,000 Position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/zpr-investment-management-takes-152000-position-in-dover-motorsports-inc-dvd.html.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) traded up 0.7762% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.1163. 321 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1552 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Motorsports, Inc. will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.