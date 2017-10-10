Zotefoams plc (ZTF) Insider Acquires £149.10 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($196.03).

Shares of Zotefoams plc (ZTF) opened at 357.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 156.43 million. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 231.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 367.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 348.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 1.91 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About Zotefoams plc

Zotefoams plc is a United Kingdom-based cellular material technology company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cross-linked block foams. The Company’s segments include Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP) and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL). Polyolefins foams are made from olefinic homopolymer and copolymer resin.

