Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ZTS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Hilliard Lyons assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 63.73 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

