Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG) Insider Richard Williams Sells 4,491 Shares

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) insider Richard Williams sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £8,982 ($11,809.10).

Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG) opened at 170.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 336.28 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.02. Zegona Communications PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 113.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 200.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Zegona Communications PLC’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Zegona Communications PLC Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc is a United Kingdom-based company focusing on network-based communications and entertainment opportunities. The Company operates through Central Costs segment. The Company is engaged in acquiring businesses in the European telecommunications, media and technology sector. The Company’s subsidiaries include Zegona Limited, Zegona (Lux) SAR.L, Parselaya S.L.

