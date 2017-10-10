Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) to “Buy”

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo reported mixed third-quarter 2017 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Nonetheless, this is the sixth consecutive quarter of positive earnings surprise. On a year-over-year basis, core earnings and revenues grew 6% and 1.3%, respectively. PepsiCo has been doing well on the back of significant innovation, continued momentum in Frito-Lay business, revenue management strategies, improved productivity and cost-saving initiatives, along with better market execution. Revenues increased 1.7% on an organic basis, primarily driven by higher demand for beverages/food/snacks in the Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America segments. Total volumes however declined 1% during the quarter against flat growth in the previous quarter. Core gross margins also contracted 15 basis points.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,061 shares. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pepsico will post $5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Pepsico news, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $52,727,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,387,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $7,378,660.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,283,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 898,164 shares of company stock valued at $104,585,929. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pepsico by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pepsico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Pepsico by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pepsico by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pepsico by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

