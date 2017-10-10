Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) to “Hold”

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Eldorado Resorts Inc. alerts:

ERI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ ERI) remained flat at $26.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,830 shares. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $355.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.15 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) to “Hold”” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-eldorado-resorts-inc-eri-to-hold.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 58,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 8,127.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of May 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 20,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), over 550 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 6,500 hotel rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.