Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Commerce Bancshares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. The bank's efforts to expand its footprint in newer markets and an improving rate scenario are projected to boost revenues further. While rising expenses and significant exposure to real estate loans remain major near-term concerns, strong loan and deposit growth should support its profitability. Also, the company's impressive capital deployment activities reflect strong capital position.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.83. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $305.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Jeffery D. Aberdeen sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $40,594.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Capps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $548,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,230.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,599,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,688,000 after acquiring an additional 246,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,451,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,318,000 after acquiring an additional 308,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

