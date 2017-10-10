Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unilever NV (UN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unilever NV from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Unilever NV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Unilever NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever NV (NYSE UN) opened at 58.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.90. Unilever NV has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $60.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever NV by 107.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever NV during the third quarter worth $207,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever NV during the second quarter worth $554,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever NV during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever NV by 400.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever NV Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

