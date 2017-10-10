Zacks Investment Research Lowers NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) to Hold

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NJ RESOURCES is an exempt energy svcs holding company providing retail & wholesale natural gas & related energy services to customers from the Gulf Coast to New England. Subsidiaries include: (1) N J Natural Gas Co, a natural gas distribution company that provides regulated energy & appliance services to residential, commercial & industrial customers in central & northern N J. (2) NJR Energy Holdings Corp formerly NJR Energy Svcs Corp & (3) NJR Development Corp, a sub-holding company of NJR, which includes the Company’s remaining unregulated operating subsidiaries. “

Get NewJersey Resources Corporation alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on NewJersey Resources Corporation from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on NewJersey Resources Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) opened at 42.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.46. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. NewJersey Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $457.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) to Hold” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/zacks-investment-research-lowers-newjersey-resources-corporation-njr-to-hold.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 4,920.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,831,000 after buying an additional 11,430,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,351,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,138,000 after buying an additional 938,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,876,000 after buying an additional 860,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,176,000 after buying an additional 491,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 1,586.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 249,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 234,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewJersey Resources Corporation

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.