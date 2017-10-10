Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) to Hold

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Sunday, August 6th.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ KNSL) opened at 40.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.33 million, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.05. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 124,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $4,565,622.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,453,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 91,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 458,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 159,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

