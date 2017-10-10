Zacks Investment Research Lowers Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) to Hold

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

CRCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Care.com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Care.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Care.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Care.com (CRCM) traded up 0.56% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,296 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.23 million, a P/E ratio of 652.00 and a beta of 0.94. Care.com has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Care.com will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $56,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,498 shares of company stock worth $269,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Care.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Care.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Care.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Care.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

