Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico-Eagle for the third quarter have been going down of late. Agnico-Eagle maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in its assets to expand output. It is making a good progress with its key growth projects and is also expanding mine life across a number of properties. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the last six months. However, Agnico-Eagle is exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment. The company's lower expected production and higher anticipated costs may affect its performance in 2017.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines Limited from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) opened at 46.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of -0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $549.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.43 million. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,617,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,444,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,672,000 after acquiring an additional 352,417 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 54.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 808,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,248 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 700.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited by 23.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 901,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after acquiring an additional 170,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

