Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a report on Sunday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) opened at 4.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The stock’s market cap is $109.68 million. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,596,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (ProQR), formerly ProQR Therapeutics B.V., is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of ribonucleic Acid (RNA)-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders. Utilizing its RNA repair technologies, the Company is developing a pipeline in severe genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis (CF) and Leber’s congenital amaurosis (LCA).

