Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) to Hold

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DLHC. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DLH Holdings Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLH Holdings Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) traded down 9.23% on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 22,115 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.75. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). DLH Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Alderman sold 19,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $112,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,198. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH Holdings Corp. stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DLH Holdings Corp. worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About DLH Holdings Corp.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

