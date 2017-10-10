Zacks: Gree Inc (GREZF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Gree Inc (NASDAQ:GREZF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Gree an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Gree (NASDAQ GREZF) remained flat at $7.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares. Gree has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62.

