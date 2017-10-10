Zacks: Clinigen Group Plc (CLIGF) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Clinigen Group Plc (NASDAQ:CLIGF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Clinigen Group Plc an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of Clinigen Group Plc (NASDAQ CLIGF) opened at 13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 330.95. Clinigen Group Plc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

