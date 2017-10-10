Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) will post $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CenturyLink’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. CenturyLink reported sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CenturyLink will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $16.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenturyLink.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). CenturyLink had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. CenturyLink’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTL. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Shares of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) traded up 1.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630,745 shares. CenturyLink has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in CenturyLink by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 152,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CenturyLink during the second quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in CenturyLink during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CenturyLink by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in CenturyLink by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 37,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

