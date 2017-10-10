Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands Corporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Tupperware Brands Corporation posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Corporation will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Get Tupperware Brands Corporation alerts:

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 102.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Tupperware Brands Corporation from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) to Announce $0.94 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-tupperware-brands-corporation-tup-to-announce-0-94-eps.html.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) traded up 0.47% on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 211,797 shares. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $785,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,180. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Corporation in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Corporation in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 146.1% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.