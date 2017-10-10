Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C. Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. M.D.C. Holdings posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C. Holdings.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.95 million. M.D.C. Holdings had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on M.D.C. Holdings from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded M.D.C. Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 89,108 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. M.D.C. Holdings has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $947,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Holdings Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

