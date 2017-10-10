Zacks: Analysts Expect AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AU Optronics Corp’s earnings. AU Optronics Corp posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AU Optronics Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AU Optronics Corp.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). AU Optronics Corp had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $84.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS AG cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AU Optronics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AU Optronics Corp in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AU Optronics Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AU Optronics Corp during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in AU Optronics Corp during the second quarter valued at $130,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AU Optronics Corp by 64.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in AU Optronics Corp during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AU Optronics Corp during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) traded down 1.67% on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,338 shares. AU Optronics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

About AU Optronics Corp

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

