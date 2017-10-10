Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $42.99. Approximately 5,166,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,891,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum China Holdings from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Yum China Holdings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.60 price target on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Yum China Holdings had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Yum China Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 5th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $836,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,306,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,922,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,628 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 13.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,908,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,101,000 after purchasing an additional 956,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,576,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,311,000 after purchasing an additional 455,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 62.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,167,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,418 shares during the period.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

