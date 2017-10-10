Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.60 target price on the stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation restated a neutral rating and set a $41.60 price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and set a $35.90 price objective (up previously from $33.10) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) opened at 42.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion and a PE ratio of 31.61. Yum China Holdings has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $43.32.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Yum China Holdings had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Holdings announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 5th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Yum China Holdings news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $836,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,306,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,695,000 after buying an additional 6,087,048 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,514,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,020,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Yum China Holdings by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings by 10.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Yum China Holdings Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

