Media coverage about Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ:YECO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yulong Eco-Materials Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 44.9135156533474 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Yulong Eco-Materials Limited alerts:

Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ:YECO) opened at 0.6106 on Tuesday. Yulong Eco-Materials Limited has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/yulong-eco-materials-limited-yeco-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-07.html.

About Yulong Eco-Materials Limited

Yulong Eco-Materials Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s segments include Yulong Bricks; Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks segment is engaged in the production and sale of fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport segment is engaged in the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

Receive News & Ratings for Yulong Eco-Materials Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yulong Eco-Materials Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.