YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Critical Survey

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anonima pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras does not pay a dividend. YPF Sociedad Anonima pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anonima and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF Sociedad Anonima -12.86% -4.17% -1.18% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras -3.63% 5.00% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF Sociedad Anonima 1 0 3 0 2.50 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 1 4 4 0 2.33

YPF Sociedad Anonima presently has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YPF Sociedad Anonima is more favorable than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras.

Volatility and Risk

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anonima and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YPF Sociedad Anonima $13.18 billion 0.66 $3.51 billion ($4.85) -4.58 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $80.05 billion 0.48 $32.60 billion ($0.47) -21.89

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than YPF Sociedad Anonima. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YPF Sociedad Anonima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras beats YPF Sociedad Anonima on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company’s Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company’s Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.