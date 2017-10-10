Yadkin Financial Corp (YDKN) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.02

Media stories about Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yadkin Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 43.4532728929798 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Yadkin Financial Corp (YDKN) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 1,399,884 shares of the company traded hands. Yadkin Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

Yadkin Financial Corp Company Profile

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas.

