XPO Intermodal (PACR) and United Parcel Service (UPS) Head-To-Head Comparison

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and XPO Intermodal (NASDAQ:PACR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and XPO Intermodal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 5.68% 417.18% 13.38% XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. XPO Intermodal does not pay a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. XPO Intermodal has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Parcel Service and XPO Intermodal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 0 11 4 0 2.27 XPO Intermodal 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus price target of $115.79, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than XPO Intermodal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parcel Service and XPO Intermodal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $62.92 billion 1.61 $7.85 billion $4.07 28.78 XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than XPO Intermodal.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats XPO Intermodal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories. The Company offers a spectrum of the United States domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes the small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain & Freight segment includes its forwarding and logistics services, truckload freight brokerage, UPS Freight and its financial offerings through UPS Capital. The Company serves the global market for logistics services, which include transportation, distribution, contract logistics and ground freight.

XPO Intermodal Company Profile

Pacer International Inc. (Pacer) is a asset-light transportation and global logistics service provider. The Company provides its transportation services from two operating segments: intermodal and logistics. Intermodal provides intermodal transportation services (the movement of freight through trailer or container using two or more modes of transportation, which include rail and truck segments) principally to beneficial cargo owners (end-user customers), transportation intermediaries and steamship lines who use intermodal transportation. Logistics segment provides highway brokerage, supply chain management services, international freight forwarding, ocean shipping, and warehousing and distribution services to a variety of end-user customers. In April 2014, XPO Logistics Inc acquired the entire share capital of Pacer International Inc. In April 2014, it acquired Pacer International Inc.

