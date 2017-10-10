WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Receives $15.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get WPX Energy Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Receives $15.53 Consensus PT from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/wpx-energy-inc-wpx-receives-15-53-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company’s market capitalization is $4.36 billion.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 199.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post ($0.50) EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.