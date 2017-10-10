News coverage about World Point Terminals (NYSE:WPT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. World Point Terminals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5089165735448 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of World Point Terminals (NYSE WPT) remained flat at $17.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 40,197 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. World Point Terminals has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.90.

Get World Point Terminals LP alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of World Point Terminals in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/world-point-terminals-wpt-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About World Point Terminals

World Point Terminals, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires liquid bulk storage terminals and other assets relating to the storage of petroleum products, including light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. The Company operates fee-based facilities located along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for World Point Terminals LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Point Terminals LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.