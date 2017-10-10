WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (DFJ) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DFJ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Get WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/wisdomtree-japan-smallcap-div-fd-dfj-shares-sold-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (DFJ) opened at 74.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.