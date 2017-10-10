Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Holdings Maintained by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC held its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,867,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,108,000 after buying an additional 1,473,300 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,452,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,450,000 after buying an additional 162,568 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 713,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after buying an additional 131,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 4,652.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,822,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,019,000 after buying an additional 4,720,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/williams-companies-inc-the-wmb-holdings-maintained-by-balentine-llc.html.

In other Williams Companies, Inc. (The) news, insider Donald R. Chappel sold 272,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $8,249,708.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robyn L. Ewing sold 9,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $297,290.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,001 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,319 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE WMB) traded up 0.30% on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 759,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.38. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.72%.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.