Westrock Company (WRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) opened at 58.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. Westrock has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $59.02.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Westrock had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westrock will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 87,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $4,801,342.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,395,488.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 10,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $614,684.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,557 shares in the company, valued at $29,569,812.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,379 shares of company stock worth $24,890,539. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 3,569.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,413,000 after buying an additional 21,807,090 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Westrock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in Westrock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,328,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 434,790 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

