Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Equity Partners, presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Western Gas Equity Partners, (WGP) opened at 39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.57. Western Gas Equity Partners, has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $47.82.

Western Gas Equity Partners, (NYSE:WGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Western Gas Equity Partners, had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners, will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,193,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,526,000 after buying an additional 458,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,274,000 after buying an additional 253,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, during the 1st quarter valued at $3,019,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Gas Equity Partners, Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil.

