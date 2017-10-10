Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $61,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/wells-fargo-company-wfc-shares-bought-by-cambiar-investors-llc.html.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Wells Fargo &’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.