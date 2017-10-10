Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of Calavo Growers worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2,685.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,917,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 559,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 209,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 466,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/wells-fargo-company-mn-trims-stake-in-calavo-growers-inc-cvgw.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) opened at 72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.69. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $301.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.66 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.